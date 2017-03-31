Service dog in training goes missing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - A Wounded Warrior Group in Oceanside has been searching for a service dog in training who went missing.

According to officials, four-month old Roxy has been missing for two weeks after she broke through a fence and ran away.

Anyone with information on Roxy's whereabouts is asked to call: (760) 716-5742.

CBS News 8's Steve Price reports from Oceanside with more on the search.