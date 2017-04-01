Gas Tax Hike: Local impacts of governor's road repair plan

From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend.
Hotter than average temperatures, fewer summer storms than normal and an abundance of fuel created by California's wet winter will result in an above-average possibility of large wildfires this summer and fall in much of San Diego County, a new report said.
A road-rage incident ended with a fiery crash in Lakeside, sparking a blaze that destroyed a business, and deputies responding to the incident pursued a car full of people into El Cajon where a man barricaded himself in a pharmacy and stabbed himself in the neck when deputies barged in, officials said Sunday.
About 2,000 protesters calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump began marching just before noon Sunday near downtown.
San Diego police operating a DUI checkpoint arrested eight drivers suspected of drunk driving late Saturday and early Sunday in Mission Beach, while California Highway Patrol officers made 37 drunk driving arrests in the first 36 hours of the holiday weekend.
A man was arrested Thursday at SeaWorld's Aquatica San Diego for improperly touching females and assaulting a security guard at the waterpark, Chula Vista Police Department said Sunday.
Major League Baseball star Adrian Gonzalez was born in San Diego, and although his career has taken him from coast to coast - something keeps bringing him back to his roots.
Temperatures are expected to remain fairly stable through the weekend, at or below average, before a warming spell begins early in the week and past the Fourth of July.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley.
An armed man looking to snatch some cash from a Vons market in Pacific Beach fled with only a walkie-talkie, a set of keys and some paperwork in a black accordion folder, a police sergeant said Sunday.