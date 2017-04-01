Unforgettable Prom: Hundreds of kids with cancer celebrate prom night

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Prom night is one of the most memorable moments in life, and on Friday night hundreds of kids battling cancer were able to make their own prom night memories.

The local non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted the 11th Annual Unforgettable Prom at The Natural History Museum - featuring a red carpet entrance, dinner and dancing.

"It feels nice to be pampered. It's amazing. I've never been to a prom or anything like this before - it's really great," said Jake Tarin, 15, who beat leukemia.

For eleven years, Friends of Scott has hosted prom night. Carmen Delgadillo said her 14-year-old, Scott Delgadillo, passed away from leukemia in 2003. He missed his winter formal by days. Delgadillo said Friday night's event is as a way to honor her son.

"I see these kids tonight walking down and feeling confident in who they are. They are thinking they don't have hair or they are wearing a wig tonight to cover up their illness," she said.

Organizations help with the financial burden and donated suits and dresses.

For 17-year-old Jacqueline Cisneros, she nearly kicked cancer when the leukemia came back. Friday was her first outing since her bone marrow transplant.

"It is so good - feels so good. I don't feel alone - that is the best part," she said.

Community support and donations is what made Friday's prom possible - including NFL quarterback Drew Brees and his wife who paid for all the limos. Other partners included the San Diego Padres and Gaslamp Media.