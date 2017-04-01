3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts U.S. Mexico border - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts U.S. Mexico border

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A small earthquake jostled the U.S./ Mexico border region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
   
The temblor struck at 10:40 p.m. Friday with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 6.2 miles, its epicenter 5 miles southeast of San Ysidro and 3 miles southeast of Tijuana, Mexico, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.
   
There were no reports of injury or damage.

