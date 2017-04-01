3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts U.S. Mexico border

We are getting a glimpse into the future of flying. Several different travel concepts of tomorrow are being unveiled at this year's Paris Airshow. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Montgomery Airfield with a look at what's being showcased.
Seaport Village is one of the best spots in San Diego to watch the Big Bay Boom fireworks show. But you don't have to wait until July 4th to see red, white and blue.
Fire crews worked quickly on the ground and in the air Monday to contain a small brush fire that broke out off Interstate 15 in the Murphy Canyon area.
The Rosie Network aims to help military spouses, transitioning service members and veterans start and grow their own business.
From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend.
A big rig carrying chicken feed overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County for several hours.
Amanda Plante has used her love for animals to both save them and share the message of conservation.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the USS Midway Museum Monday.