Motorcyclist killed in Escondido crash

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 79-year-old Escondido man suffered fatal injuries when the three-wheel motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car Saturday morning in Escondido, authorities said.



Escondido police officers and paramedics responded at 9:40 a.m. to the intersection of Country Club Lane and North Broadway, Lt. Mike Kearney said.



"An off-duty paramedic witnessed the collision and provided first aid to the motorcyclist until the fire personnel arrived,'' Kearney said.

"Paramedics attempted life saving measures although the motorcyclist died at the scene.''



A 2008 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Country Club Lane when it crashed into a southbound silver 2013 Toyota Prius driven on Broadway by a 44-year-old Escondido man, Kearney said.



The vehicles collided in the intersection, ejecting the motorcyclist. No one else was on the motorcycle and the Toyota driver was not injured.



Alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor in this collision, Kearney said. The identities of the two men were not released



The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated the crash.