Padres FanFest kicks off the season at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Just days before the start of the Major League Baseball season, the Padres held their annual FanFest Saturday in downtown San Diego.



Fans at the event at Petco Park got autographs from players, played wiffle ball, took part in a clinic and purchased items at the Padres Foundation garage sale. Proceeds will support the foundation's programs.

Padres players, coaches, executives and broadcasters took part in question-and-answer forums.



The Padres open their 2017 regular season Monday in Los Angeles.