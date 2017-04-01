San Diego Gulls seek second victory over Roadrunners

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls will seek their second victory in two nights over the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday night in Tucson, Arizona following a record-setting performance.



Defenseman Andy Welinski had the first hat trick in the team's two seasons in the American Hockey League, and the Gulls scored a team-record six goals in the first period of an 8-2 victory Friday night.



Welinski, who scored three goals in his previous 57 games of the season, scored in each period on three shots before a crowd at Tucson Convention Center Arena announced at 4,741.



Welinski scored his first goal six minutes, 16 seconds into the first period, giving the Gulls a 4-0 lead, the fastest they scored four goals to open a game. The previous record was 14:01 against San Jose on March 8.



Welinski scored the Gulls' final two goals, putting a wrist shot past Adin Hill 4:37 into the second period and a shot from the point past Marek Langhamer at 2:21 of the third period.



The hat trick was Welinski's first multi-goal game in his 63-game professional career, all with the Gulls. He also assisted on rookie Kevin Roy's first-period goal for a four-point game, a career high.



Max Gortz, Clayton Stoner and Roy scored in the opening 4:03, the earliest the AHL version of the Gulls scored three times, erasing the previous record of 5:42 set on Dec. 12, 2015.



Roy's goal at 4:03 on the Gulls' sixth shot prompted Roadrunners coach Mark Lamb to replace Langhamer with Hill. Langhamer returned to the game at the start of the third period.



Stoner's goal was his first in his three games on a long-term injury conditioning loan from the Gulls' NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks.



Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored at 17:30 of the first period and Kalle Kossila at 19:06.



The eight goals tied the Gulls' AHL record, set in an 8-1 victory at Tucson on Jan. 25.



Jeremy Morin scored in the first period and Laurent Dauphin in the second for the Roadrunners (26-29-7-0), the Arizona Coyotes' AHL affiliate Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth stopped 24 of 26 shots in his first game since Feb. 18.



Enroth was recalled by the Ducks on Feb. 23 after John Gibson was sidelined because of a lower body injury, returned to the Gulls on March 10, but recalled by the Gulls the following day after Gibson was injured again.



Enroth did not play with the Ducks during either of his stints with them.



Langhamer stopped six of the seven shots he faced in the third period, giving him nine saves on 13 shots in 24:03 of play. Hill made 13 saves and allowed four goals in 35:57.

The Gulls killed all three of Tucson's power-play opportunities. The Gulls (39-17-3-2) did not have a power-play opportunity.



The Gulls are 9-1-0-1 against the Roadrunners, including a 5-0-0-0 mark at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.



Stoner and Roadrunners defenseman Jarred Tinordi drew five-minute major penalties for their fight 14:18 into the first period with the Gulls leading 4-1. The fight was Stoner's second in his three games with the Gulls.