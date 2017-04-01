Crews rescue woman trapped in donation bin downtown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews rescue woman trapped in donation bin downtown

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue department rescued a woman who had become trapped Saturday afternoon in a shoe and clothing donation bin at an East Village grocery store parking garage, according to officials.
   
A fire truck, an engine, two ambulances, an Urban Search and Rescue unit and a battalion chief responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the Albertsons market on 14th Street between Market an G Streets, according to SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.
   
The victim, who was reportedly a woman, was non-responsive and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.