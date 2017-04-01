Man dies after going off Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparent drowning victim who was found near the Ocean Beach Pier was identified Saturday as a 27-year-old man, but the Medical Examiner's Office was still trying to reach his family before releasing his name.



An autopsy had not yet been completed, so the official cause of death was not released by investigators with the Medical Examiner's Office.



The man was pulled from the water by lifeguards shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday after witnesses on the pier heard him calling for help, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.



Foul play was not suspected, Heims said.