Jon Gosselin Did Not Actually Strip at His Strip Show, But Claims He 'Broke the Internet'

A special birthday surprise! Michelle Branch announced her engagement to Patrick Carney on Instagram on Monday, posting a stunning photo of her art deco ring. "Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry...
Drake Bell is heartbroken in the wake of his ex-girlfriend Stevie Ryan's death. The 31-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to mourn Ryan after she was found dead in her apartment at age 33 after an apparent suicide. WATCH: YouTube & VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dies By Suicide at Age 33 "No no n...
A fresh new summer 'do! Kate Middleton stepped out on Monday to attend a match at Wimbledon, showing off her fresh new haircut. WATCH: Kate Middleton Looks Perfect in Polka Dots at Wimbledon, Chats With 'Preacher' Star Dominic Cooper The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge rocked a white and bla...
Cara Delevigne's July 4th this year was drastically different from last! The 24-year-old supermodel spent Tuesday attending the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris. WATCH: Katy Perry Changes Taylor Swift 'Swish Swish' Lyric, Tears Her Pants During Livestream Concert
The Fourth of July is more than just an American holiday for the Beckham family! On that day 18 years ago, Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot with baby Brooklyn in tow. The 43-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember her wedding anniversary. MORE: Brooklyn Beck...
Family time! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had some group fun with their two kids, North and Saint West, on Sunday. The foursome spent some the afternoon with rapper 2Chainz and his family, who stopped by for some of Kardashian's home-cooked treats.