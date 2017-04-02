More than 1,000 lose power in Rolando and College area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More than 1,000 lose power in Rolando and College area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 1,000 San Diego Gas and Electric company customers lost power Sunday afternoon in the Rolando and College Area neighborhoods, according to the utility company's website.

The lights went out about 1 p.m. for 1,163 customers, but SDG&E was able to reinstate power by Sunday evening. 

