Los Angeles Chargers will return to San Diego one more time

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Chargers began their 2017 offseason workout and conditioning program Monday at Chargers Park despite their move to Los Angeles.

The workouts are being held in San Diego because the Costa Mesa site where the team plans to practice during the regular season is not ready.

Teams with a new coach, such as the Chargers, get to start their workout program two weeks earlier than the rest of the league.

The initial two-week phase of the workout program is limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement.

The workout sessions are closed to the public.

The Chargers announced running back Andre Williams and receiver Isaiah Burse signed their exclusive rights tenders Monday.