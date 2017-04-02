Traffic ticket amnesty window closes Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A law allowing people to apply for one-time amnesty for unpaid pre-2013 traffic tickets and non-traffic infractions will expire on Monday.

"We are getting the word out about the upcoming deadline (April 3)," said Michael Roddy, Executive Officer of the Superior Court. "This is an important law that was designed to allow those who have been unable to pay their fines to get right with the law and clear their record. We want to ensure, one more time, that people who are eligible for this program know it will be ending soon so they don't miss out."

In June 2015, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the one-time amnesty program into law. The program was created as an incentive for people to resolve infraction- related delinquencies.

There are two groups of people who can participate in the amnesty program:

-- Persons with unpaid tickets whose bail or fines were originally due to be paid on or before Jan. 1, 2013, and who are not current with payments, may be eligible to have both their debts reduced by 50 or 80 percent, depending on income, and the hold on their driver's license released;

-- Persons who were delinquent, but are currently making payments or become current at the date of the request, are not eligible for a reduction, but may be eligible to have the "failure to appear or pay" notification removed from their driving record.

Parking tickets and most misdemeanors, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, are not eligible. Individuals who owe restitution to a victim or have an outstanding warrant are also not eligible.

A $50 Amnesty Program Fee will be charged for each eligible participant. In addition, the Department of Motor Vehicles will charge a $55 Driver's License Reinstatement fee, if it applies.

Civil assessments will be deducted and will not have to be paid.

People are encouraged to review the California Courts' web page on the Amnesty Program before contacting the court.

Individuals who think they might be eligible should complete the Amnesty Program Participation Form (available on the court's website at www.sdcourt.ca.gov) and bring it to the court location where the delinquent ticket is filed.

Individuals must appear in person to request amnesty, unless they live out of the state or county.