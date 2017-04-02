Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Slay Sultry 'Speak to a Girl' Performance at ACM Awards, End With a Steamy Kiss

A "Dirrty" Fourth of July! Christina Aguilera stepped out of the social media shadows on Tuesday to let her patriotic flag fly – literally. The 36-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos, sporting her red, white, and blue pride.
It wouldn't be a holiday without a Kardashian blowout! And this year, the family went all-out at Khloe Kardashian's home. Naturally, the Revenge Body host, 33, started the day with an intensive workout, stopping to snap a selfie with her shirtless man, Tristan Thompson, afterwards.
Cristiano Ronaldo spent some cute cuddle time with his 7-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., and his newborn twins.
Bella Hadid left little to the imagination when she walked the runway in a totally see-through top at the Alexandre Vauthier show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Tuesday.
Jennifer Lopez gave fans a taste of her new music on Tuesday, when she premiered her new single, "Ni Tu Ni Yo," during Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.
Tiger Woods says he's completed an "intensive program" following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.
It's been a wild ride, but Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne couldn't be cuter as they celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.
The Fourth of July is a celebration of America's birth and spirit of freedom. This year, stars took the opportunity to show their patriotism and enjoy the summer sun in honor of U.S. independence.