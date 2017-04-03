The Flower Fields transform for one night only

At least one deputy has been involved in a shooting in the area of Knoll Road and Plymouth Drive in Vista, according to sheriff's officials.
Sunshine, food, fireworks and, of course, beverages. For some of us adults, a wonderful Fourth of July can lead to an uncomfortable July 5. Luckily, clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman has the secret concoction for detoxing your body and getting back to feeling normal.
The USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego completing its first voyage to its new home port.
A man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood was thwarted when his truck wouldn't start, police said.
Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
San Diego law enforcement was out in full force Tuesday night making sure everyone got home safe on the last day of the long Holiday weekend.
A 63-year-old homeless man is fighting for his life in the UCSD Medical Center burn unit following an apparent attack.
Hundreds of thousands lined up around the San Diego Bay to take in the largest 4th of July fireworks show on the West Coast.
Corey Kluber put on a record-breaking performance Tuesday night and still lost 1-0 to the San Diego Padres.
Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.