John Cena Gushes Over Getting Engaged to Nikki Bella During WrestleMania -- See the Ring!

Playing tough-loving single mother Cissy Saint on Snowfall, filmmaker John Singleton's new drama about the origins of the crack epidemic in America, Michael Hyatt got the part the way she's gotten countless others: Auditioning.
Being a newlywed can be hard enough, but when you combine that with filming a movie together, it could be a disaster. Thankfully, that was not the case for Dave Franco and Alison Brie.
Americans (and more) in Paris! Supermodels stepped out in style on Tuesday night for the Vogue Foundation Dinner at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week at the Musee Galliera. WATCH: Bella Hadid Rocks a Totally See-Through Black Top at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week