14-year-old Andrea still waiting for a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A local 14-year-old girls says if she could have three wishes, they would include: a new cell phone and her own TV in her room - pretty typical for a teenager.

But her third and final wish, is something most teenagers take for granted: a family to call her own.

In Sunday's Adopt 8, we catch up with Andrea, a caring and generous girl who's holding out hope she'll find a forever family before she turns 18.

Andrea has had to navigate many twists and turns in her short life, but the resilient 8th grader remains optimistic there's a forever home out there, to help steer her down a path to success.

"She needs a family that's going to help build her self-esteem and really support her because she's going to be transitioning to high school soon," said Nicole Turner of San Diego County Adoptions. "You know, that's a big thing for any kid and she just really needs support, she craves it, she really wants the attention."

What Andrea deserves is a forever family to keep her safe after far too many years in the foster care system. She was about 7 or 8 years old when she entered the system.

CBS News 8 first met Andrea in 2014 at a photo shoot with the Chargers. At the time, she had already endured so much instability – having lived with five different foster families.

Now, three years later, Andrea's future is still uncertain.

"I feel like she just really wants that connection and she wants somewhere to belong," Turner said.

Turner has known Andrea for about six months.

"It's been slow for her to open up a little bit. She's had a lot of disappointment and a lot of people in her life," said Turner. "But she's been really open and we've had a lot of special moments between us, so I'm really enjoying it."



Andrea said she looks forward to the one-on-one time, and appreciates all the things they've done together - including art projects and creating a vision board.

On the vision board, Andrea put things that inspire and comfort her including a dream house complete with a forever family.

"I wish for a forever home," Andrea said.



Though she may appear shy, Andrea loves to express herself through hip hop. And she tried to teach us Turner and Marcella Lee how to dab.

"It was really surprising to see her just open up and blossom today," Turner said. "It just shows that when she's passionate and excited about something that it really just opens her up."

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego, for hosting a fun day at the amusement park.