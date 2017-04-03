Miranda Lambert Wins Big at ACM Awards, Gets Personal in Acceptance Speeches

Philadelphia police are investigating after a passerby spotted an unattended baby’s casket lying on the sidewalk on Monday night.
A red swimsuit ignited a social media frenzy after a manufacturer bit off more than it could chew with its promise for orders.
Former Bachelor contestant Lesley Murphy, who underwent a preventive double mastectomy, is all smiles after getting breast implants.
An Ohio man has been accused of viciously butchering a woman he wrote to while behind bars, as well as her boyfriend, a month after his release from prison, police said.
The family of an 89-year-old dementia patient has released horrifying video that shows the man being punched repeatedly by a nursing home employee.
A South Carolina photographer has recreated a family photo to join a pregnant mom and her kids with her military husband who has been deployed overseas for three months.
A Canadian baby might be the first to receive medical identification that leaves out the words “male” or “female.”
An Italian artist has once again taken to a wheat field, this time to plow an elaborate portrait of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.