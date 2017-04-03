Boy, 14, Arrested for Alleged Role in Gang Rape Streamed on Facebook Live: Cops

Man Kills Prison Pen Pal and Her Boyfriend Less Than a Month After His Release: Cops

An Ohio man has been accused of viciously butchering a woman he wrote to while behind bars, as well as her boyfriend, a month after his release from prison, police said.

