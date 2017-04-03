Has a New Image of the Missing Teen and Teacher Emerged? Cops Report 'Possible' Sighting of Duo

A pregnant woman who was struck by lightning while out for a walk in her Florida neighborhood had her baby delivered by emergency C-section, her family said.
It was twice the decision for this Indiana man, who not only proposed to his girlfriend, but also to her little sister.
The so-called “Hot Mugshot Guy” has found himself in quite a hot mess after he was spotted kissing a young heiress on a yacht in Turkey.
A newly discovered photo could be the clue that solves one of America’s greatest mysteries: Where is Amelia Earhart?
Philadelphia police are investigating after a passerby spotted an unattended baby’s casket lying on the sidewalk on Monday night.
A red swimsuit ignited a social media frenzy after a manufacturer bit off more than it could chew with its promise for orders.
Former Bachelor contestant Lesley Murphy, who underwent a preventive double mastectomy, is all smiles after getting breast implants.
An Ohio man has been accused of viciously butchering a woman he wrote to while behind bars, as well as her boyfriend, a month after his release from prison, police said.
The family of an 89-year-old dementia patient has released horrifying video that shows the man being punched repeatedly by a nursing home employee.