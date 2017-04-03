Has a New Image of the Missing Teen and Teacher Emerged? Cops Re - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Has a New Image of the Missing Teen and Teacher Emerged? Cops Report 'Possible' Sighting of Duo

Updated: Apr 3, 2017 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.