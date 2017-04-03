Happy ending for missing dog's family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A family from Fresno was in town for a wedding when their dog, Jakey, got loose and ran off.

After several hours of searching, they got the call that he was found - and CBS News 8 got it all on camera.

A reunion Elaine Gonzalez thought may never happen occurred Monday morning after she had been up all night looking for her beloved .

Gonzalez came to San Diego for a wedding, but during the visit a family member had a medical emergency and she rushed to the hospital

"I jumped from the car because they were in the emergency room waiting for me," Gonzalez said.

While other family members waited in her car, her Sunday went from bad to worse.

"They got hot so they rolled down the window and he jumped out the window," Gonzalez said of how Jakey got loose.

Gonzalez began searching the unfamiliar area of Grantville and others joined her - at one point more than 15 strangers were looking for Jakey.

"These people in this neighborhood have been so helpful," she said. "They drove me around. They gave me a charger for my phone because my phone was dead."

After a heart-wrenching sleepless night, the kindness of strangers turned Gonzalez's dark night into a beautiful morning when she received a call around 7:30 a.m.

Jakey was more than half a mile away in the safety of a stranger Gonzalez will now call a friend.