Nevada tourist who died after jumping from the Ocean Beach pier identified

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities released the name of a 27-year-old tourist who drowned last week after jumping off the Ocean Beach Pier to try to retrieve some belongings from the heavy nighttime surf.

Kevin Chilson-Moyers had been visiting San Diego with his girlfriend from Mesquite, Nevada, where he lived with his grandmother.

After seeing a concert last Friday, Kevin and his girlfriend went for a walk along the Ocean Beach Pier where the 27-year-old got into a dispute with two other men.

According to San Diego Police and the county Medical Examiner's office, Kevin got into a dispute with two other men, one of whom grabbed his backpack and tossed it over the edge of the Ocean Beach Pier.

Kevin jumped into the ocean after it, where Lifeguards said rough waves dragged him under and thick seaweed entangled his body.

More than half-hour after going under, Kevin was located and pulled from the water by Lifeguards. He was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Kevin's grandmother on Monday remained in a state of shock after learning her beloved grandson drowned after jumping off the Ocean Pier.

"I couldn't believe it - still can't believe it. I am telling you, he was the best grandson anybody could ever wish for," said Jewel Moyers.

Kevin's grandmother, who suffers from late stage kidney disease, said he unfailingly doted on her. "He really took care of me. He was like a son to me."

Jewel wants Kevin buried in the Mesquite's local cemetery, however, the challenge now is paying to get his body back home. A special GoFundMe page has been set up.

"It's very important, he should be home," said Kevin's grandmother.