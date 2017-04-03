'Outlander' Co-Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Attend a Ru - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Outlander' Co-Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Attend a Rugby Game Together -- See the Cute Pic!

Updated: Apr 3, 2017 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.