SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An emotional candlelight tribute was held Monday for crime survivors and families grappling with the loss of loved ones in the aftermath of senseless violence.

Families still grieving found support during the 28th Annual Candlelight Tribute for Crime Survivors held by Victims Assistance Coordinating Council.

Danya Herroz's 22-year-old daughter Torri Vienneau and her ten-month-old grandson, Dean, were strangled in 2006. The father, Dennis Potts, was convicted and is serving two life sentences all because of a paternity test to pay child support.

"Every morning I wake up and try and live a life that honors her and my grandson," said Herroz.

Stories of strength also came from survivors, including CBS News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska who was shot six times by convicted disgruntled house painter in 2015.

"Going through a tragedy like this can be so difficult. You ask why did this happen, but for me that's never been it. I don't care why. I don't care who or whatever," said Kraska.

Human trafficking advocate Marisa Ugarte was honored with the Victim Advocate Award during Monday's candlelight tribute.

In 2008, California passed Marsy's Law which offers protections for victims - including confidential records so they cannot be harassed.

The FBI reported fore than 2,000 violent crimes in 2016 in San Diego.