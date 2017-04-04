La Jolla Concours d'Elegance: Luxury & Classic Car Show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

La Jolla Concours d'Elegance: Luxury & Classic Car Show

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - More than 15 local restaurants are coming together to celebrate class and cars. 
     
The La Jolla Concours d'Elegance is back for the 13th year in a row, promising to wow crowds once again.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from La Jolla with your sneak peek at the cars everyone will see this weekend. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.