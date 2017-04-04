Safety superhero makes debut at local elementary school - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Safety superhero makes debut at local elementary school

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego's newest superhero debuts to celebrate Walk to School Day. 

Captain V-Z took the wheel on Porter Elementary's "Walking School Bus" Tuesday morning draped in a reflective cape and armed with a safety message. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from Lincoln Park about the importance of the event.

