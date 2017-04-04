Safety superhero makes debut at local elementary school

Scripps Ranch school officials did an about-face Wednesday night as the district issued an apology over a testing mistake.
Temperatures are picking back up around the county as we head toward the weekend. Firefighters county wide are preparing to battle flames should a fire spark during this latest heat wave.
A safety alert was issued Thursday at Miramar College after a female student reported being slapped on the butt by an adult male.
A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista, blocking four of the five southbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Property owners who object to government-mandated restrictions on construction permits must litigate the issues before building their projects, or risk forfeiting their rights to take legal action, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a case involving plaintiffs in Encinitas.
San Diego-based Qualcomm sued Apple in federal court Thursday and filed a separate complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, claiming patent infringement regarding iPhones imported into this country.
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.
A documented gang member wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant fatally shot by a deputy Wednesday following a foot chase has been identified.
Drones are becoming more and more popular with amateur pilots and photographers, but they can cause problems when they are flown over things like wildfires or crime scenes. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports on the new technology that could shut down unauthorized drones from the sky.
UC San Diego announced Thursday that it has offered admission to 30,207 freshman and 9,595 transfer students for this fall's quarter.