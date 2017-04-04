Massive, Hours-Long Hunt for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Ends When Po - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Massive, Hours-Long Hunt for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Ends When Police Look Under His Bed

Updated: Apr 4, 2017 12:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.