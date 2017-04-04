Kendall Jenner Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hai - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kendall Jenner Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair for New Pepsi Commercial

Updated: Apr 4, 2017 12:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.