Oldest Pair of Jeans Known to Exist in the World Expected to Fet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oldest Pair of Jeans Known to Exist in the World Expected to Fetch $80,000 at Auction

Updated: Apr 4, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.