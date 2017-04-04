Crossing the Line? The Growlers apologize for pole dancing halftime show

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's professional ultimate Frisbee team, the Growlers, is receiving backlash after hosting a pole dancing fitness routine during Saturday's halftime performance.

The Growlers apologized after being criticized online.

CBS News 8 has learned the team's trainer has a wife who runs the Sexy Beast Studio - the dancing company which Saturday's performers belong to. According to the studio's website, they are "San Diego's premier pole studio for you to get fit, find your sexy & have fun all in one place."

The Growlers released a statement which reads-in-part:

"Our intention was to allow the woman and out trainer to show their enthusiasm for their sport and to entertain the Growlers' fans with heir unique talents and amazing gymnastic routines."

"We support their decision and willingness to showcase their strength and skills in their own way and apologize to any fans who may have been offended."

"In the future we will communicate what our halftime show will be in advance of each game to ensure that it aligns with out fans expectations, and we apologize to any fans who were offended."