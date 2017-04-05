Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat Dodgers 4-0

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

San Diego Padres pitcher Clayton Richard tosses the ball to first base to get Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal out during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were limited to five hits after pounding out 14 in a 14-3 rout Monday, when they set a franchise record for opening day by socking four home runs.

Corey Seager, last season's NL Rookie of the Year, went 0 of 4 with a strikeout and hit into two double plays for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings.

The Padres had 11 hits after being held to five by Clayton Kershaw and Chris Hatcher on Monday.

Richard (1-0) allowed five hits - all singles - on 99 pitches. The left-hander struck out five and walked two in starting his second career stint with the Padres. Brad Hand pitched the ninth to complete the shutout.

