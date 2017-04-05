Netflix Reveals First Look at Marvel's 'The Defenders' in Crypti - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Netflix Reveals First Look at Marvel's 'The Defenders' in Cryptic, Easter Egg-Filed Teaser

Updated: Apr 5, 2017 12:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.