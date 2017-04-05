Amy Schumer Stuns in White Swimsuit as She Opens Up About Aging and Cosmetic Procedures

She may have her own fast-selling makeup line, but Kim Kardashian temporarily ditched the makeup on Thursday. MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose With North, Saint, and 2Chainz in Fun Family Pic The mother of two took to Snapchat to share a makeup tutorial with her new contour kits. She...

She may have her own fast-selling makeup line, but Kim Kardashian temporarily ditched the makeup on Thursday. MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose With North, Saint, and 2Chainz in Fun Family Pic The mother of two took to Snapchat to share a makeup tutorial with her new contour kits. She...