SUV crashes feet away from CBS 8 News crew in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - Two crashes happened hours apart in the same area of one local neighborhood.

CBS News 8 was there when the second crash happened dangerously close to our news crew, who called 911 and was able to get the driver out safely before paramedics arrived.

A white SUV swerved into parked vehicles on Palm Street in Lemon Grove just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver says he fell asleep at the wheel after an overnight shift at a local casino. He suffered a minor cut on his finger, according to police.

The first crash occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the same street. The crash was originally called a suspected DUI but was later reported not to be a case of drunk driving. The driver in that crash was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Neighbors say the area is notorious for major crashes. Maribel Nava-Cadenas says two of her cars were damaged and it's not the first time.

Back in February, her 2006 Acura Sedan was hit by a Dodge Durango at Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues, after someone ran a red light, and her loved ones were killed in the crash.

Maribel says she wants the city to do something now.

"There's a school right there children are always walking on that side on the bike lane. I don't know what they're waiting for; they say they don't have money. I think children have to be safe, we have a school that is not even a block away from here." she said.

An investigation is underway into both crashes.