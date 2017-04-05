Julia Roberts 'Can't Wait' For Daughter Hazel to See 'My Best Fr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Julia Roberts 'Can't Wait' For Daughter Hazel to See 'My Best Friend's Wedding': 'That'll Be Sweet'

Updated: Apr 5, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.