Man accused of killing own father and beating a senior citizen will stand trial

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of beating a 72-year-old man on a city bus and stabbing his father to death a day later in the victim's City Heights apartment must stand trial on murder and elder abuse charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Ismael Beltran, 23, is charged in connection with the Oct. 10 attack on George Myrick and the fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Francisco Beltran.

Myrick testified during a preliminary hearing that he was riding the bus near Park Boulevard -- on his way to work out -- when a man charged him and hit him in the mouth.

"I said, `What the hell's wrong with you?"' the witness testified.

Myrick said the suspect -- whom he had never seen before -- got off the bus, did a little dance, then got back on and hit him again, repeating that sequence five times.

The witness said the attacker called him a "pervert" at one point, but otherwise said nothing.

San Diego Police Detective Michael Shervondy testified that the attacker can be seen on video with something in his hand (like a pen) and hitting the victim 17 times.

The detective said a still shot from the video on the bus led him to a business where the defendant had worked.

Employees there said Beltran had been doing fine until recently, when he started acting strangely, Shervondy testified.

The employees said Beltran was fired when he refused to take a drug test, according to the detective.

The next day, neighbors at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of 42nd Street allegedly heard what sounded like fighting and Francisco Beltran yelling "No son, no" in Spanish, and allegedly saw what appeared to be Ismael Beltran leaving the apartment and running away. The victim was later found bleeding to death in the home. A motive for the killing was not known.

Francisco Beltran, who was stabbed 20 times, died at a hospital, said Deputy District Attorney Meredith Claterbos.

Investigators found a bloody knife -- believed to be the murder weapon -- on top of a refrigerator in the apartment, and a bloody shoe print was located on the dining room floor.

A print from the defendant's bloody shoe matched the shoe print found in the victim's apartment, Claterbos said.

Ismael Beltran was taken by his mother to an Otay Mesa-area police station on Oct. 12, and was arrested. The mother was distraught and guilt- ridden about the fact that her son was mentally ill, Detective Jonathan Dungan testified.

Judge Laura Halgren ruled that enough evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing for Beltran to stand trial. A Superior Court arraignment was set for April 19. The defendant faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

