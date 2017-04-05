Britney Spears to Be Honored With First-Ever 'Icon' Award at 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards!

Venus Williams got the benefit of the doubt today, thanks to some new video.
Jack Antonoff is standing behind Lena Dunham.
Beverly Hills is one housewife down -- at least on TV.
Blake Shelton's the guy with the girl... and her adorable son!
Donal Logue is doing all he can to get his child home safely.
Toby Keith's daughter is shaken up after a terrifying Fourth of July car accident.
More power to Pink!
Season seven of Game of Thrones is almost here, and it looks like dragons are coming.
Prince Harry spent his Friday doing some good.
All of Madonna's adopted children are from Malawi, so it's no surprise that she would give back to the country that gave her so much love and happiness.