Phoenix Teen Asks Emma Stone to Prom by Epically Recreating 'La - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Phoenix Teen Asks Emma Stone to Prom by Epically Recreating 'La La Land' Opening Number -- Watch!

Updated: Apr 5, 2017 3:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.