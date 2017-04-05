Chihuahua mix Toby needs a new best friend

Name: Toby

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Chihuahua mix

ID #: 218802

Adoption Fee: $95

Toby, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a new best friend. After his owners were no longer able to care for him, Toby has entered our care ready to bring love to a new family. Toby is sweet and affectionate and loves to be on his human’s lap. He’s great with small children and enjoys other small mellow dogs to spend time with, but is okay by himself too. He just wants a family to love!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Toby is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.