Ten-year-old suspected of starting fire at Burlington Coat Factory on University Ave.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected arson fire damaged some merchandise at an El Cerrito-area clothing store Wednesday and left an underage suspect in custody, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze at Burlington Coat Factory in the 5400 block of University Avenue erupted shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

By the time firefighters arrived at the shop, the flames were already out, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

A boy suspected of intentionally sparking the fire -- which scorched a pile of garments and filled the business with smoke -- was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

It was unclear if the youngster, believed to be about 10 years old, would be arrested or charged with a crime.