San Diego Lifeguards call for dispatch procedure changes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego Lifeguards are calling for changes in the wake of a little boy's drowning last month in Mission Bay. 

They say new dispatch procedures are slowing down their response times.  

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee reports from downtown San Diego where a city council committee discussed a consultant's review that was completed before the death. 

