Neighborhood honors mother and daughter killed in Mission Hills house fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mission Hills neighbors came together Wednesday night to remember a mother and daughter who lost their lives when fire tore through their home early Tuesday morning.

Flames began spreading through the house in the 1700 block of Fort Stockton Drive for unknown reasons about 5 a.m., Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews just under an hour to get the blaze under control, after which they discovered the victims.

"The high amount of items inside the home made the fire burn very quickly and very hot, which made it difficult for crews to extinguish,'' SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

"It was horrifying. I saw the house was fully engulfed. There was nothing anyone could do," said Joe Fontana.

Neighbors identified the mother as 68-year-old Elizabeth and the daughter as Persephone Longueuiel.

Neighbors told CBS News 8 Elizabeth was a bedridden woman who lived with her daughter and both were hoarders who preferred to be left alone.

"They did not want any help from anybody. People offered to do things for them. They just would not accept it. They just did not want anyone in the house,"Fontana.

On Wednesday neighbors paid their respects to the victims during a vigil.

"We just don't want Elizabeth and Persephone to go without some recognition. It's important for a lot of reasons to just show some kindness and compassion," said the vicitms' neighbor, Monica Lafferty.

Lafferty said besides honoring the women, it's important to also take the time to get know each other. "if you know those little tidbits about people, it helps you reach out to them more - remember that they are people inside that shell."

The estimated monetary losses were set at $250,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elizabeth's step-son traveled to San Diego on Wednesday, but declined an on-camera interview.

