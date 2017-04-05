Local teenager scores lifetime dream

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Travis Hackett may not play for his favorite English soccer team, Leicester City, but their paths to victory are deeply intertwined.

Saying they're both underdogs would be an understatement.

In 2014, Travis was diagnosed with leukemia - around the same time, Leicester City, a small town team was in the midst of a 13-game losing streak. Things didn't look good for either of them.



But both were resilient, Leicester went on a winning streak and avoided elimination. And Travis fought back and was cancer free. In fact, his favorite team kept winning and won the championship last year.



Emily Agueda is with the Craig Willinger Fund, an organization that makes soccer dreams come true for people like Travis.



"Word of mouth spread to San Diego and Travis' doctor at Rady's was the one who referred him to us," Agueda said. "We said we're going to send you to a game because we've heard how much you love the Leicester City football club."



But the team took it one step further, and let him walk out with the captain before the match.



"He looked stunned," said Agueda. "And it's actually something that Leicester City's media team filmed. So that's something that's actually

Two underdogs, who didn't give up, and who beat the odds.