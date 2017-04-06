Hill starts strong, Puig homers and Dodgers beat Padres 3-1

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers reacts after hitting a fly ball for an out to center against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe, right, gets congratulations from teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallar

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rich Hill pitched five innings of two-hit ball, Yasiel Puig hit his first home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hill (1-0) struck out five, walked three and allowed Hunter Renfroe's homer in his first start since signing a $48 million, three-year free agent contract in the offseason. Relievers Sergio Romo, Alex Wood and Kenley Jansen shut the Padres down the rest of the way, and Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

The left-handed Hill was hit by a pitch in his right hand while batting in the second inning. After a short delay, he remained in the game.

Trevor Cahill (0-1) allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start with San Diego. Cahill was a reliever last season with the world champion Chicago Cubs but signed a one-year deal this winter to start for the Padres. He allowed five hits and three walks and struck out seven.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.