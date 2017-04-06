Victim identified in deadly hit and run in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police continued their search Thursday for the driver in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a 57-year-old man in Lincoln Park Wednesday night. On Thursday, police found the car believed to involved in the crash.

The victim was identified Friday as Ruben Meza of San Diego.

Meza was struck around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday by a southbound light-colored sedan speeding on South 47th Street near Solola Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. A driver passing by saw Meza in the street and called 911.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Traffic investigators had the suspect vehicle towed to its division where it was combed through for evidence.

The grey Toyota Corolla was abandoned close to the scene of the hit-and-run. The car's hood was caved in, had a smashed windshield, a dent in the roof, and a busted headlight.

Erica Guzman-Gonzalez noticed the car and decided to call police.

"We saw a dent, the glass shattered. We looked closer and saw what appeared to be hair and some blood," she said. "That is when I said, 'you know what, I am going to call police.'"

The Corolla was dumped in front of the Guzmans' home. Erica said she recalled watching a story about a 57-year-old Hispanic man killed in a hit-and-run.

"It hit me - I thought it was sad that you know, a man was left there to die," she said.

According to the Guzman family, when they left for work Thursday morning the abandoned car was covered, but when they returned home from work the cover had blown off.

"We just noticed the car was covered up. We didn't think much of it," said Jose Guzman.

The Guzman family said they heard what sounded like a big truck pull up outside their house Wednesday night but did not think much of it until Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.