House fire displaces homeowner in Poway

POWAY (CBS 8) - A homeowner is safe, but at last check, two cats missing, following a fire in Poway.



It broke out Wednesday night, on Roberto Way, near Pomerado Road.



Neighbors helped by using hoses to dampen their own homes before firefighters arrived.

"Everybody really seemed to have it together, everybody worked really well together," Mary Wallace said.



Firefighters from Poway and San Diego responded.



The fire was out in about 30 minutes, but the home is likely a total loss.



No word yet on a cause.