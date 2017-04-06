SDPD needs help finding missing woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Wednesday located the vehicle of a 50-year-old woman who has been missing since she went out with friends last month in San Diego.

Debra Puente was last seen on March 28 leaving the area of Mission Gorge and Friars roads, but didn't arrive at work as scheduled three days later and never called to say she would be out, according to San Diego police Detective Shelly Luna.

"It is very unusual for Puente to not have contact with her employer or friends," Luna said.

When last seen, Puente was driving her black 2013 Hyundai sedan, which was found abandoned at 5000 Santa Cruz Ave. in the Ocean Beach area, Luna said.

"There was a parking citation on the vehicle dated March 30, 2017," according to the detective. "Puente is known to be an outgoing person and may frequent the local bars."

Puente is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a large mole on her left cheek bone, under her eye.

"What's happening to her? Is she in fear? Is she hurt? I'm just praying God will bring her home alive," said Debra's mother, Terri Phillips.

Debra's daughter, Ashleigh, lives in Colorado and told CBS News 8 via Skype "the hardest part is not knowing. Just knowing the area her car was found. I love OB. I love the town and the people there, but the police were saying that the area where her car was found might be known for some not so great activity - unsafe stuff."

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call Luna at (619) 531-2277 or the SDPD's main number at (619) 531-2000.