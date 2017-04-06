Man Ransacks Store After His Credit Card Was Declined For 75 Cent Bag of M&Ms: Cops

Venus Williams didn’t break the law during the fatal car crash she was involved in last month in Florida although authorities previously said she was at fault.
A wild brawl broke out on a Delta flight on Thursday after a passenger allegedly tried to pry open an emergency exit door while the plane was mid-air.
It was an unnerving sight to the staff of a New York auto repair shop as a vandalized pickup truck was driven into an auto body shop.
July 15 marks the 20th anniversary of fashion designer Gianni Versace’s assassination outside his Miami mansion, a murder that left the fashion world shaken.
A California man has been arrested after hordes of dangerous reptiles, including venomous snakes and alligators, were found in his home, officials said.
A woman was escorted off an American Airlines flight from Atlanta to Chicago after arguing with a flight attendant as her dog ran loose in the aisles.
Are we alone in the universe? It's a question human beings have been asking for 70 years since a UFO reportedly crashed in Roswell, N.M.
Sleeveless dresses may be a go-to look in the summer, but in an ornate hallway on Capitol Hill known as “The Speakers Lobby,” women are forbidden from wearing that type of clothing.
As Spider-Man swings back into theaters Friday, the latest installment is predicted to take home more than $100 million at the box office.
The tragedy of a plane's fatal crash in the Florida Everglades quickly became a horror story Thursday when an alligator was spotted uncomfortably close to the pilot's body.