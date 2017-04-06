Healthy Living Festival kicks off in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Back by popular demand, San Diego’s largest health and fitness expo, the Healthy Living Festival, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, April 8 and 9.

This free event draws more than 10,000 people and incorporates everything imaginable to help promote and educate health and wellness including free fitness classes, cooking demos and more.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Del Mar showing us one of the many ways kids stay in shape!