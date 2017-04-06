High-speed chase ends in East County after suspect gives up

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect led officers on a meandering half-hour road chase from Mission Bay to the Skyline area Thursday before pulling over and being arrested.

The chase began shortly after 2 p.m., when the man fled from officers in the 1000 block of Fiesta Island Drive, according to San Diego police.

The suspect got onto southbound Interstate 5 and drove through downtown San Diego at moderate speeds, then entered eastbound state Route 94 as officers tailed his faded red-and-white van, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said.



Reaching Lemon Grove, the man crisscrossed over various city streets, drove into and out of a commercial parking lot in the 7100 block of Broadway and briefly passed through southern La Mesa. Minutes later, he re-entered San Diego on Federal Boulevard, briefly driving on the wrong side of the road.



The suspect proceeded to flee to the south on 60th Street and to the east on Imperial Avenue and Lisbon Street before turning onto Flicker Street, a short residential road, and pulling to a stop. He immediately got out of the van, lay face-down on the ground and was taken into custody.



The man's name and details on the alleged assault for which he was being sought prior to the pursuit were not immediately available.